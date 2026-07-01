Mighty Mussels' Alum Kaelen Culpepper Named to 2026 All-Star Futures Game Roster

Published on July 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Minnesota Twins No. 2 prospect Kaelen Culpepper has been named to the All-Star Futures Game roster for the second consecutive season, as announced by the offices of Major League Baseball this morning.

The Twins 1st round pick in 2024 made his pro debut in Fort Myers that August and batted .297 with a .907 OPS in nine games in the Florida State League before being promoted to High-A. Culpeper has risen up to Triple-A while appearing in 202 games across parts of three MiLB seasons. The No. 33 prospect in all of baseball has hit .278 with 72 XBH and an .837 OPS for his career while adding 44 stolen bases.

The Futures Game will be played at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as part of All-Star Week. The game will air exclusively on NBC.







Florida State League Stories from July 1, 2026

Mighty Mussels' Alum Kaelen Culpepper Named to 2026 All-Star Futures Game Roster - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

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