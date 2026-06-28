Bats Silent as Tarpons Clinch Series
Published on June 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were shut out for the third time this season on Saturday night as they fell 8-0 to the Tampa Tarpons at TD Ballpark in game five of a six-game set.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Lluveres Severino (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 2 K) tossed two no-hit frames in relief with a pair of strikeouts.
Severino has chucked six consecutive scoreless outings spanning 10.1 innings with 11 strikeouts since June 6.
Check out the Dunedin Blue Jays Statistics
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