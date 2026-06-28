Seven-Run First Leads to Rout in Clearwater

Published on June 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - After falling behind by a run, the Clearwater Threshers (43-31, 3-5) plated a season-best seven runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 17-6 thrashing of the Jupiter Hammerheads (41-33, 4-4) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to build off their momentum as they try to salvage a split in the Sunday series finale.

The Hammerheads struck first on a sacrifice fly in the opening frame to take the lead in the top of the first. After the first out in the home half of the first, Griffin Burkholder launched a game-tying solo home run to the left-field bullpen. That began a massive rally for the Threshers after Nathan Humphreys drew a walk against Walin Castillo; each of the next six Threshers picked up a hit. After a single by Alirio Ferrebus, Juan Villavicencio gave the Threshers their first run of the game on an RBI single that scored Humphreys. Matthew Ferrara drove in two more with a base hit, and after a Nolan Beltran single, Ferrara scored on a TJayy Walton RBI single to make it 5-1. Victor Cardoza capped off a seven-run frame with a two-run double to make it 7-1 after the opening inning.

Phillies #11 prospect Griffin Burkholder celebrates a game-tying home run with his Threshers teammates.Natalia Cichosz

Clearwater's rally spilled over into the second inning, which began with another walk to Humphreys. Ferrebus singled him over to third on a hit-and-run before he scored on a wild pitch by Walin Castillo. Ferrebus advanced to third on Villavicencio's second hit of the game and scored on a groundout by Ferrara to make it 9-1 Threshers. Jupiter got back on the board with a run in the top of the third, and the Threshers countered in the fourth.

After the first out in the bottom of the fourth, Villavicencio smacked a base hit. He stole second and third and scored on an infield single by Ferrara to put the Threshers into double digits. Beltran followed with a double to right that plated Ferrara and gave the Threshers a nine-run advantage. The Hammerheads then plated two in the sixth inning to cut the lead to seven runs, the closest they would get for the rest of the night.

Phillies pitching prospect Ryan Degges fires in a strike during a rehab assignment with the Threshers.Natalia Cichosz

Cardoza picked up his second hit to lead off the seventh and advanced to second on a walk to Robert Phelps. Burkholder walked to load the bases before a wild pitch plated Cardoza from third to make it 12-4. Humphreys walked to load the bases, and Ferrebus drove in another run on a single that moved everyone station to station. After the first out of the frame, Ferrara walked with the bases loaded to score Burkholder and bump the lead to ten runs. Beltran drove in Humphreys on a fielder's choice that got Ferrebus at third base, then Cardoza and Phelps walked in their second at-bats of the inning to add two more runs to a six-run seventh.

Jupiter plated two more on a home run in the eighth, but the deficit was too great to come back from as the Threshers cruised to a 17-6 victory.

Phillies pitching prospect Zuher Yousuf sends home a strike during a Threshers win at BayCare Ballpark.Tori Heck

Ryan Degges allowed one run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout in 2.0 innings of a no-decision. Zuher Yousuf (2-1) earned the win with three runs allowed on five hits while walking two batters with one strikeout. Jackson Rutledge pitched 1.0 scoreless inning, walking two and striking out one batter. Wilmer Blanco finished the final 2.0 innings for the Threshers, surrendering two runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

17 runs was the most scored by the Threshers in a game this season...Their seven-run first inning was the highest-scoring inning by the Threshers in 2026....Clearwater's 15 hits tied their highest number in a game this season...Ferrara became the fourth Thresher with five RBIs in a game this season...Degges' strikeout in the first inning was the 100th of his professional career...The Threshers will conclude a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday, June 28...First pitch on Sunday afternoon will take place at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 27, 2026

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