Mussels, Mets Postponed; Game Rescheduled for Late-July in Port St. Lucie
Published on June 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Saturday's contest between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the St. Lucie Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The Mighty Mussels and Mets will make this game up when Fort Myers visits St. Lucie from July 21-26. The exact time and date will be announced in the coming days. Fort Myers will be the designated home team for this contest.
The two teams will be back in action for Sunday's regularly scheduled contest, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 11:40 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.
Tickets for today's game (Saturday, June 27) can be exchanged at the Mighty Mussels box office for any future 2026 home game.
Florida State League Stories from June 27, 2026
- Palm Beach Falls to Bradenton, 13-4, on Saturday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Bats Silent as Tarpons Clinch Series - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Mussels, Mets Postponed; Game Rescheduled for Late-July in Port St. Lucie - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Mets, Mighty Mussels Postponed on Saturday in Fort Myers - St. Lucie Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Stories
- Mussels, Mets Postponed; Game Rescheduled for Late-July in Port St. Lucie
- Four Mussels Go Deep, Fort Myers Takes Third in a Row from St. Lucie
- Quentin Young Demolishes Walk-Off Blast to Beat Mets
- Sprock Extends Hitting Streak to 17, Bass Delivers Late to Lift Mussels over Mets
- Sprock's Hitting Streak Reaches 16 in Series Opening Loss to St. Lucie