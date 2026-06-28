Mussels, Mets Postponed; Game Rescheduled for Late-July in Port St. Lucie

Published on June 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Saturday's contest between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the St. Lucie Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Mighty Mussels and Mets will make this game up when Fort Myers visits St. Lucie from July 21-26. The exact time and date will be announced in the coming days. Fort Myers will be the designated home team for this contest.

The two teams will be back in action for Sunday's regularly scheduled contest, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 11:40 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

Tickets for today's game (Saturday, June 27) can be exchanged at the Mighty Mussels box office for any future 2026 home game.







Florida State League Stories from June 27, 2026

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