Mets, Mighty Mussels Postponed on Saturday in Fort Myers

Published on June 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Saturday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Lee Health Sports Complex has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of single admission doubleheader during the July 21-26 series between the teams at Clover Park. The exact date and time will be announced soon.

Sunday's scheduled series finale at Hammond Stadium remains on track to be played at 12:05 p.m. as a single nine-inning game.







Florida State League Stories from June 27, 2026

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