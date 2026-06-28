Lin & Lantigua Power Tortugas to Series Win over Lakeland

Published on June 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Behind another outstanding performance from the pitching staff, the Daytona Tortugas clinched their second series victory of the season, and first of the second half by defeating the Lakeland Flying Tigers 7-1 on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

Daytona wasted little time taking control.

After Sheng-En Lin worked around a pair of early baserunners, the Tortugas erupted for four runs in the second inning. Arnaldo Lantigua opened the frame with a double before Ian Francis delivered an RBI single. Henry Hunter followed with a two-run double into the left-center gap, and Tyson Lewis capped the inning with an RBI double to give Daytona a 4-0 advantage.

Lakeland scratched across its only run in the fourth after two walks and a ground-rule double by Nick Dumesnil, but Lin escaped further damage by stranding the bases loaded.

The Tortugas answered immediately in the bottom of the fifth. Lewis doubled to begin the inning before Ty Doucette lined an RBI single to center. Walks to Lantigua, Bernard Moon, and Rafhlmil Torres forced home another run before Drew Davies added an RBI single to stretch the lead to 7-1.

That was more than enough for the Daytona pitching staff.

Lin earned his fifth victory after allowing just one run over 5.0 innings, scattering three hits while working around four walks. The Reds No. 9 prospect limited Lakeland to 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position before turning the ball over to Lisnerkin Lantigua.

Lantigua was dominant in relief, matching his season high by tossing 4.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit to earn his second save and finish off Daytona's fourth victory in five games.

Notes

- Daytona's pitching staff limited Lakeland to just one run on four hits, marking the fourth time in the last five games the Tortugas have allowed three runs or fewer.

- Daytona improved to 26-47 overall and 5-2 in the second half.

- The Tortugas clinched the series with their fourth win in five games against Lakeland.

- Daytona improved to 6-5 against Lakeland this season.

- The Tortugas secured their second series victory of the season and improved to 2-10-1 in series play, including 2-4-1 in home series.

- Daytona improved to 8-14 in June and 7-7 on Saturdays.

- The Tortugas improved to 21-33 in night games.

- Lin earned his fifth victory after allowing one run over 5.0 innings.

- Lantigua matched his season high with 4.0 innings pitched, previously accomplished on April 16 against St. Lucie, while earning his second save.

- Lewis recorded his 14th multi-hit game of the season.

- Doucette recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

- Hunter recorded his fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

- Lewis extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to eight games.

- Francis extended his hitting streak to four games and his on-base streak to six games, both career highs.

- Hunter extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to seven games, both career highs.

- Davies extended his on-base streak to 15 games, matching the longest by a Tortuga this season and setting a new season high for himself.

- Doucette extended his on-base streak to six games, his longest of the season.

- Lantigua extended his on-base streak to seven games.

- Moon extended his on-base streak to 12 games, his longest of the season.

- Torres extended his on-base streak to six games. Up Next

The Tortugas conclude their six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday, June 28 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.