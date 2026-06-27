Taschin Spins Gem in 6-2 Defeat

Published on June 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Adam Hackenberg's two-run double with Dunedin down to its final strike spoiled the shutout, but the Blue Jays fell 6-2 to the Tampa Tarpons on Friday night at TD Ballpark in game four of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

LHP Giacomo Taschin (5 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 6 K) went a career-long five innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts, yielding only a pair of singles.

Taschin retired the first six batters he faced, allowed two hits in the 3rd, then retired the final seven batters he faced.

He induced 16 swings and misses for a 43% whiff rate.

LF Austin Smith (2-for-4) had two of Dunedin's five hits.

Smith has a hit in five of his last six contests.







Florida State League Stories from June 26, 2026

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