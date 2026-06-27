Rain Halts Threshers' Loss After Sixth Inning

Published on June 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (42-31, 2-5) recorded at least one hit in every inning but fell 8-1 to the Jupiter Hammerheads (41-32, 4-3) in six innings of a weather-shortened game on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers return home on Saturday to try to right the ship after back-to-back defeats.

The game remained scoreless until the fourth inning, when Hammerheads infielder Luis Leon hit a two-out grand slam to open the scoring with a four-run advantage for the visitors. Jupiter added three more runs in the top of the fifth to take a seven-run advantage at the halfway point of the game. Clearwater responded with a leadoff hit by Jonathan Hogart to begin the bottom of the fifth. A long single by Will Vierling sent Hogart to third, and he scored on a groundout by Lyle Miller-Green to put the Threshers' first run on the board.

Phillies catching prospect Will Vierling smacks a hit for the Clearwater Beach Dogs.Nathan Ray

The Hammerheads got the run back on an error in the top of the sixth to bring their lead back up to seven runs. After a scoreless home half of the sixth inning, the game went into a delay due to inclement weather. The rainy weather remained, and the game ended after six innings, with the Threshers falling 8-1 to the Jupiter Hammerheads.

Sean Youngerman (1-4) allowed six runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 4.0 innings to take the loss. Jacob Pruitt surrendered two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks in 2.0 innings.

Phillies 15th-rounder Jacob Pruitt gets set for a pitch during a relief appearance for the Clearwater Beach Dogs.Nathan Ray

Miller-Green has driven in a run in each of his past three games...Humphreys has reached base safely for a season-best 13 straight games...The Threshers are 7-2 in games that lasted less than nine innings...Friday was the first game to fall short of nine innings that wasn't a doubleheader...Villavicencio and Ferrebus have hit safely in each of the first three games of this series...The Threshers will continue a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday, June 27...First pitch on Saturday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.

Beach Dogs' bat dog Lucy Maye retrieves a bat during a Beach Dogs game at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray







Florida State League Stories from June 26, 2026

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