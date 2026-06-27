Villafana Dominates, Sets Career Records as Tortugas Roll to 5-3 Win

Published on June 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Deivi Villafana turned in the best start of his professional career and the Daytona Tortugas capitalized on a four-run fourth inning to defeat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 5-3 on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

Lakeland broke a scoreless tie in the third after an error allowed Sergio Tapia to reach before Jude Warwick singled and Beau Ankeney followed with an RBI single. Catcher Ian Francis limited the damage by picking Ankeney off first base to end the inning.

Daytona answered in the fourth. Arnaldo Lantigua and Drew Davies drew walks before Rafhlmil Torres loaded the bases with another free pass. Anielson Buten then reached on a fielder's choice as a throwing error by Warwick allowed both Lantigua and Davies to score. Jalen Hairston followed with a groundout that plated Torres, and Francis lined a two-out RBI single to center to give the Tortugas a 4-1 lead.

Meanwhile, Villafana dominated. The right-hander struck out a career-high eight batters over a career-best 5.2 innings, allowing just one earned run while repeatedly pitching out of trouble. He left with two runners aboard in the sixth before Andrew Shaffner entered and surrendered an RBI single to Nick Dumesnil. A throwing error on the play allowed another run to score, trimming Daytona's lead to 4-3, but Shaffner stranded the tying run.

The Tortugas added an insurance run in the eighth when Hairston crushed his first Single-A home run to right field, extending Daytona's lead to 5-3.

Jordan Little took over in the eighth and retired six of the final seven hitters, striking out three to earn his second save and secure Daytona's fourth win in its first six games of the second half.

Stats of the Game

- Villafana struck out a career-high eight batters while throwing a career-best 5.2 innings to earn his first professional victory. Notes

- Daytona improved to 25-47 overall and 4-2 in the second half.

- The Tortugas have won four of their first six games in the second half.

- Daytona has won three of the first four games of the series, guaranteeing at least a split.

- The season series with Lakeland is now tied 5-5.

- Daytona improved to 7-14 in June and 4-8 on Fridays.

- The Tortugas improved to 17-20 at home.

- Daytona improved to 16-38 against right-handed starters.

- The Tortugas are now 18-3 when leading after seven innings and 17-0 when leading after eight innings.

- Daytona improved to 4-11 in two-run games.

- The Tortugas improved to 15-16 when hitting a home run.

- Daytona earned its 16th comeback victory of the season.

- The Tortugas improved to 19-11 when scoring five or more runs.

- Villafana set career highs with 5.2 innings pitched and eight strikeouts, surpassing his previous bests of 5.0 innings and six strikeouts.

- Shaffner earned his first hold of the season while extending his scoreless innings streak to 2.2 innings and his scoreless outing streak to two appearances.

- Little extended his scoreless innings streak to 3.1 innings, his longest of the season, and his scoreless outing streak to two appearances.

- Francis recorded a career-high three hits for his first professional multi-hit game.

- Francis picked off his second baserunner in just his third start behind the plate.

- Hairston hit his first Single-A home run and recorded his first multi-RBI game of the season.

- Davies recorded his eighth multi-hit game and eighth two-hit game of the season.

- Davies tied his career high with two hits for the 29th time.

- All nine Tortugas reached base safely for the fourth consecutive game.

- Daytona has homered in five straight games.

- Francis extended his hitting streak to three games and his on-base streak to five games.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

- Buten extended his on-base streak to seven games.

- Davies extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

- Henley extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

- Doucette extended his on-base streak to five games.

- Lantigua extended his on-base streak to six games.

- Moon extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

- Torres extended his on-base streak to five games. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Saturday, June 26 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 26, 2026

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