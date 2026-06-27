Mighty Mussels Slug 4 Homers, Post 6-2 Win over Mets

Published on June 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Forts Myers Mighty Mussels belted four home runs to beat the St. Lucie Mets 6-2 on Friday night at Lee Health Sports Complex. The Mussels went up 3-1 in the series and handed the Mets a third straight defeat.

The Mussels scored their only run without a homer in the first inning when JP Smith hit a RBI single off Mets starter Jonathan Jimenez to make it 1-0.

Byron Chourio hit a two-run homer off Jimenez in the second inning to make it 3-0.

Smith and Jayson Bass started the third inning with back-to-back homers off Jimenez for a 5-0 Mussels lead.

Merphy Hernandez hit a solo homer off Mets reliever Caden Wooster in the fourth inning to increase the lead to 6-0.

The Mets got on the board in the sixth inning when Chase Meggers hit a two-out RBI double.

Elian Peña hit a run-scoring single in the ninth for the final run of the night. Peña went 2 for 3 with two singles and two walks from the leadoff spot.

Taylor Darden went 2 for 3 with a double, single, walk and run. The single for Darden in the seventh inning was his first hit with the Mets organization.

Eight of the nine batters in the Mets lineup reached base. However the Mets were held to 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners on base.

Jimenez took the loss. He was charged with five runs on four hits over 2.2 innings. He walked four and struck out three.

The Mets relief trio of Wooster, Joe Scarborough and Zack Mack held the Mussels to one solo home run over the final 5.1 innings.

The Mets (2-4, 35-37) and Mighty Mussels (5-2, 42-30) play the fifth game of their series at Hammond Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.