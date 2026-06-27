King Jr.'s Three-RBI Night Not Enough in 12-10 Loss to Cardinals

Published on June 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







PALM BEACH, Fla. - Eddie King Jr. drove in three runs with two hits, but the Bradenton Marauders (2-5, 33-39) fell 12-10 to the Palm Beach Cardinals (6-1, 39-34) on Friday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Edgleen Perez notched three hits, while Eddie Rynders extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a walk.

After the Cardinals put up a run in the bottom of the first, the Marauders answered back with six runs in the top of the second. Luke Scherrer singled, Raymond Mola walked, and Cristian Jauregui was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Back-to-back walks from Fredderick Ovalle and Antonio Pimentel scored two runs and made it a 2-1 ballgame. King Jr. cleared the bases with a double, putting Bradenton up 5-1. A single by Perez scored King Jr. and extended the lead, 6-1.

Heriberto Caraballo homered in the bottom of the second, but the Marauders responded in the third. Scherrer singled, Rynders walked, and Mola singled to load the bases. A sacrifice fly from Jauregui plated Scherrer and made it a 7-2 ballgame.

Palm Beach scored seven unanswered runs until Bradenton stopped the bleeding in the top of the eighth. King Jr. and Perez singled, while Bralyn Brazoban walked to load the bases. A sacrifice fly by Scherrer scored King Jr. to make it 9-8.

Despite the Cardinals scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth, the Marauders answered back with two runs in the top of the ninth but went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 12-10 win for the Cardinals.

Bradenton and Palm Beach play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:00 p.m. From Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 26, 2026

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