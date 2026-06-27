Four Mussels Go Deep, Fort Myers Takes Third in a Row from St. Lucie

Published on June 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels matched a season high with four home runs as they defeated the St. Lucie Mets by a final score of 6-2 on Friday evening at Lee Health Sports Complex. The Mussels are now a season-high 12 games above .500.

Ryan Sprock 's 18-game hitting streak came to an end tonight. Sprock's streak ranks third in Fort Myers' franchise history, behind Christian Encarnacion-Strand (20 in 2021) and Mike Gonzalez (19 in 2014).

"This is the best stretch I have had," Sprock said after Friday's win. "This was a good little up-stretch but baseball is a rollercoaster, and you have to try and stay levelheaded."

Sprock is having a fantastic month of June despite going hitless tonight. His season slash line has risen from .262/.393/.338 to .317/.444/.442 with his performance this month. He has taken 17 walks and recorded 29 hits since the calendar flipped.

"A lot of it comes down to a really good routine pregame and trusting it," Sprock said, praising hitting coach Carlos Lara. "It's a process and the results showed."

After the win, Sprock commented on the team's camaraderie this season:

"We're a pretty tight knit group. We may not all speak the same language, but we all speak baseball... In a place where it can be so individualized, in pro ball, I think we are all pulling for each other to succeed and I think that is why we are a really good ball club."

Byron Chourio, JP Smith II, Jayson Bass, and Merphy Hernandez all went yard for the Mighty Mussels against Jonathan Jimenez (2-2). The offense scored in each of the first four innings with all five total hits producing runs.

Fort Myers (42-30, 5-2) sent Jason Reitz to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. The 6'11" right-hander struck out two Mets (34-36, 2-4) in a scoreless first inning.

In the bottom of the frame, Sprock led off with a walk and JP Smith II delivered a one-out RBI knock to score him and give Fort Myers the lead.

With a runner aboard in the bottom of the second, Chourio connected on his fourth home run of the season, a two-run blast to make it 3-0. Chourio's second Hammond Stadium homer of 2026 left the bat at 103.1 mph.

Smith led off the third with a towering shot to the top of the berm in left. Bass followed with his team leading 10th homer of the season as the back-to-back blasts made it 5-0.

With one out in the fourth, Hernandez laced a solo homer to right, making it 6-0.

Reitz exited after 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball. The Minnesota Twins fourth rounder struck out three and topped out at 94 mph. Dylan Questad took over with two outs and a runner at first. He issued a pair of walks to load the bases but escaped the jam with a strikeout of Trey Snyder.

In the top of the sixth, Matthew DesMartes (2-0) allowed an inherited runner to score on an RBI double from Chase Meggers to put St. Lucie on the scoreboard. DesMartes worked a scoreless seventh inning, retiring the side despite a single and a walk.

Michael Hilker Jr. came on in the eighth inning for his team-leading 22nd relief appearance. Hilker Jr. allowed a leadoff single but held the five-run lead after that.

Brent Francisco allowed a run in the ninth, but locked down Fort Myers' third consecutive win, and their fifth out of their last six games.

Tonight was Fort Myers' third consecutive game without an error. Their record in such games this season is now 16-6.

The series continues on Saturday, June 27. Fort Myers will send Merit Jones (4.55) to the mound, St. Lucie will counter with lefty Connor Ware (5.40). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 26, 2026

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