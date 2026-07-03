Late Comeback Bid Falls Just Short in Jupiter

Published on July 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Jupiter, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays rallied from a six-run deficit and brought the tying run to third base in the 9th inning, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 7-6 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in game three of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

LHP Austin Smith (1.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 2 K) hurled 1.1 no-hit innings in relief.

The two-way player fired his fifth straight shutout appearance spanning five innings since May 28.

Smith owns a 1.80 ERA over his last nine outings with 11 strikeouts in 10 innings while holding opponents to a .194 batting average.

RHP Diego Dominguez (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K) tossed two shutout frames with a pair of strikeouts on his 22ndbirthday.

CF Blaine Bullard (2-for-4, 2B, R, SB) tallied his team-leading 19th multi-hit game of the season.

Bullard also swiped his team and organization leading 29th bag of the season, 2nd in the FSL.







Florida State League Stories from July 2, 2026

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