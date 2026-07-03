Ramirez and Brazoban Homer in Marauders 11-6 Loss

Published on July 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Richard Ramirez and Bralyn Brazoban each smocked home runs during the Bradenton Marauders (5-7, 36-41) 11-6 loss to the Daytona Tortugas (6-5, 27-50) on Thursday from LECOM Park. Antonio Pimentel earned a double and RBI triple, while Brent Iredale notched a multi-hit game.

After Daytona plated a run in the top of the first off Bradenton starter Yonleg Gaetano, the Marauders answered back in the bottom half of the inning. Edgleen Perez singled and scored on a two-run homer by Richard Ramirez. The Tortugas scratched across two more runs in the top of the second to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

In the bottom of the second, Iredale doubled, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Raymond Mola to tie the game 3-3.

The Tortugas plated a run in the top of the third, but the Marauders responded again in the bottom of the fourth. Brazoban connected for his second homer of the year on a solo blast to make it 4-4.

After Daytona put up a run in the sixth and two in the seventh, Bradenton scratched across a run in the bottom half of the inning. Fredderick Ovalle worked a walk, and Pimentel tripled to plate Ovalle and cut the deficit, 7-5.

In the top of the ninth, the Tortugas put up four runs and held the Marauders to one run in the bottom half of the inning to finalize an 11-6 win.

Deivi Villafana (2-5) secured the win, letting up four runs on seven hits, a walk, and three strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Irwin Ramirez (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, three walks, and a strikeout over 4.0 frames.

The Marauders and Tortugas will play game four of a six-game series on Friday from LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.