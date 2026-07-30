Jupiter Falls to Clearwater 16-8 on Wednesday Night

Published on July 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (11-21, 48-50) fell to the Clearwater Threshers (18-13, 58-39) by a final score of 16-8 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Threshers took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Jupiter's starting pitcher Manuel Genao (L, 3-4). After the first four hitters reached base, the first run scored on a wild pitch before TJayy Walton hit a two-RBI single.

Clearwater added another run in the top of the second inning with a sacrifice fly from Jonathan Hogart which gave the Threshers a 4-0 lead.

Jupiter responded in the bottom of the second inning. Edgardo De Leon hit an RBI single to right field and Yoffry Solano drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to cut the Clearwater lead in half, 4-2.

Max Williams continued the comeback effort with an RBI single off the Threshers' starting pitcher Brad Pacheco (W, 6-5) in the bottom of the third inning to make the score 4-3.

However, the Threshers scored two runs in the top of the fourth, thanks in part to Hogart's RBI single, and two more in the top of the fifth inning. Will Vierling hit a solo home run to lead off the frame and Nolan Beltran drove in another with a sacrifice fly to give Clearwater an 8-3 lead.

Both offenses were held scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings. Davidxon Lara made his Hammerheads debut and tossed two shutout innings, during which he allowed just one baserunner and struck out three hitters.

However, the Threshers broke the game open in the top of the eighth inning with eight runs. Hogart hit a two-run home run and and Beltran drove in two more with a single to highlight the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Echedry Vargas hit an RBI single and Andres Valor blasted a three-run home run, but the Hammerheads could not overcome the deficit and fell 16-8. With the loss, Jupiter trails 2-0 in the series.

The series continues with game three on Wednesday, July 30 with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full-season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from July 29, 2026

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