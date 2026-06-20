Mets, Tortugas Postponed on Saturday

Published on June 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Saturday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Daytona Tortugas at Clover Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will make up the game as part of a single admission doubleheader on August 5th at Clover Park.

Sunday's series finale will remain a nine-inning game with a 12:10 p.m. start time.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's rainout can exchange those tickets to any other game this season with the exception of July 3rd.







Florida State League Stories from June 20, 2026

Mets, Tortugas Postponed on Saturday - St. Lucie Mets

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