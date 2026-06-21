Jupiter Falls to Palm Beach 4-1

Published on June 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (0-1, 37-30) fell to the Palm Beach Cardinals (1-0, 34-33) in a game that was completed on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Through the first three innings of the game, Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez Jr. and Palm Beach starting pitcher Jack Martinez were locked in a pitchers' duel and kept the offenses off the scoreboard.

However, like the first three games of the series, the Cardinals crossed home plate first, which came in the top of the fourth inning. Palm Beach drew two walks and had runners at the corners with one out and Matthew Miura hit an RBI double to left field to give Palm Beach the early lead at 1-0. Despite loading the bases, Mendez Jr. escaped the inning with just one run allowed.

The game was officially suspended after four innings with the score tied at 1-1 and resumed on Saturday afternoon at 4:01 p.m. Mendez Jr. was lifted after four innings pitched and one run allowed and got a no-decision. Martinez also was lifted after four innings of one-run ball and a no-decision.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Cardinals took the lead in the top of the sixth. Michael Dattalo led off with a walk and three batters later, Yordalin Peña hit a two-run home run off Luis Ramirez (L, 1-1) to left field to make it a 3-1 Palm Beach lead. Jupiter's Justin Militello (W, 1-1) entered in relief of Mendez and tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

With the score at 3-1 after the top of the seventh inning, the Cardinals scored an additional run on an RBI single by Brayden Smith. After the top of the seventh inning, the ballgame went into another weather delay and was eventually called with a final score with Jupiter suffering the 4-1 defeat.

Game two, which was scheduled for Saturday night, will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 21st. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., and game two starts shortly after. Both games will be seven innings. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 20, 2026

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