Iredale's Walk-Off Homer Soars Marauders over Threshers

Published on June 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Brent Iredale crushed a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, soaring the Bradenton Marauders (1-1, 32-35) over the Clearwater Threshers (1-1, 41-27) on Saturday from LECOM Park. Jaiker Garcia tied a career-high with six strikeouts, while the Marauders bullpen combined to toss 5.0 shutout frames.

The Threshers put up two runs against Garcia in the top of the first before the Marauders scored in the bottom of the third. Bralyn Brazoban singled and came around to score on a double by Richard Ramirez.

In the bottom of the fourth, Eddie Rynders singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, and plated on a double from Cristian Jauregui.

After Hyun Sueng Lee waled to lead off the bottom of the ninth, Iredale drilled a two-run homer to left, finalizing a 4-2 for the Marauders.

Greiber Mendez (3-0) earned the win, letting up a hit over 2.0 scoreless innings. James Tallon (1-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on a hit and a walk without recording an out in the ninth.

Bradenton and Clearwater play the finale of a six-game set on Sunday from LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 20, 2026

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