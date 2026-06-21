Early Lead Slips Away, Threshers Get Walked Off

Published on June 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Nathan Humphreys hit a two-run homer in the first for the second straight night, but the Clearwater Threshers (41-27, 1-1) gave up the final four runs in a 4-2 loss to the Bradenton Marauders (32-35, 1-1) on Saturday night at LECOM Park. Clearwater looks to salvage a split when they return for the Sunday finale.

The Threshers scored in the first inning for the third straight night after Alirio Ferrebus reached on a two-out error by Bradenton's starter, Jaiker Garcia. On a 3-2 count, Nathan Humphreys hit a two-run blast to right-centerfield, starting the scoring at 2-0 for the second game in a row. A pair of two-out hits by the Marauders in the bottom of the third inning plated Bradenton's first run, cutting the Threshers' lead in half. They tied the game on another two-out RBI to even the score at two apiece after the fourth inning.

The game stayed tied at two until the bottom of the ninth inning, when a walk and a walkoff home run sealed the loss for the Threshers, falling 4-2 to the Marauders.

Sean Youngerman surrendered two runs on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Brian Walters tossed 2.0 shutout frames, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four. Luis Avila struck out three batters and walked one in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. James Tallon (1-1) took the loss with one walk and a two-run home run allowed in the ninth.

Humphreys became the first Thresher to reach ten home runs in 2026...Youngerman struck out a career-high five batters in both outings he pitched against Bradenton...Avila has thrown 4.0 scoreless frames since rejoining the Threshers...Humphreys homered in back-to-back games for the second time this season...Miller-Green has four singles in his first four games with the Threshers...The Threshers will conclude a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders on Sunday, June 21...First pitch on Sunday afternoon will take place at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 20, 2026

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