Ferrebus Homers for Threshers Only Run in Loss

Published on June 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Alirio Ferrebus homered to bring in the first run of the game for the Clearwater Threshers (39-26) in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss to the Bradenton Marauders (31-33) on Wednesday afternoon at LECOM Park. The Threshers look for their first win of the series when they return to Bradenton on Thursday night.

Bradenton put up a crooked number in the first inning for the second straight game, plating three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-0 lead. The Threshers had some chances in the third inning, leading off the top of the frame with back-to-back hits from Lyle Miller-Green and Jaeden Calderon, but they left the bases loaded, and Bradenton held onto its lead. The Marauders made it a four-run advantage on a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

With one out in the ninth inning, Alirio Ferrebus hit a solo shot to straightaway centerfield to cut the deficit to three runs, but the next two Threshers were recorded out and Clearwater fell 4-1.

Cade Obermueller surrendered three runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Peyton Havard struck out six with two hits and one walk allowed in 3.0 shutout innings of relief. Wilmer Blanco allowed one run on three hits with one walk in the final 2.0 innings.

Havard struck out six Marauders in both games he has pitched against Bradenton...He pitched 3.0+ innings for the sixth time as a Thresher...Ferrebus is tied for the Threshers home run lead with Humphreys...His solo blast was the Threshers' only extra-base hit...The bottom third of the Threshers' batting order combined for three of Clearwater's four hits...The Threshers have lost the first two games of each of their last two series...The Threshers will continue a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders on Thursday, June 18...First pitch on Thursday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 17, 2026

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