Hammerheads Fall to Cardinals 11-6 Wednesday Night

Published on June 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (36-29) dropped game two of their six-game series to the Palm Beach Cardinals (33-32) by a final score of 11-6 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Cardinals took an early lead in the top of the first inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Dameivi Tineo (L, 0-2). Sebastian Dos Santos led off the inning with a single and Deniel Ortiz was hit by a pitch. The Cardinals put on a hit-and-run, and Michael Dattalo smashed an RBI single back up the middle to score Dos Santos. The next hitter, Ryan Weingartner, hit a sacrifice fly to right field for the second run of the frame. Matthew Miura drove in the final Palm Beach run of the inning on an RBI single to center field, which gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

Palm Beach starting pitcher Cooper Hjerpe made his second rehab start for the Cardinals and tossed two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

The Hammerheads got on the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the third inning against Palm Beach relief pitcher Xavier Cruz (W, 1-1). Yoffry Solano and Nixon Chirinos each drew a walk to start the frame. Later, with two outs, Luis Arana reached on a throwing error committed by Ortiz and that allowed Solano and Chirinos to score and cut the deficit to 3-2 after three innings.

Tineo went out for the sixth inning for the first time this season and the Cardinals added to their lead. Miura led off with a walk and stole second and third base. Yordalin Peña drove in Miura with a sacrifice fly to extend the Palm Beach lead. Tineo was pulled after that and reached 5 1/3 innings pitched with a career-high 94 pitches thrown. Samuel Carpio was the first Hammerhead out of the bullpen and allowed a one-out triple to Jonathan Mejia. Mejia scored on the next play as Heriberto Caraballo hit a fielder's choice ground ball and Nixon Chirinos was charged with a missed catch error at home to allow Mejia to score. After Palm Beach loaded the bases with one out, Ryan Mitchell hit a sacrifice fly to right field for the third run of the inning. The Cardinals capped the scoring on an RBI double by Dattalo as Palm Beach took a 7-2 lead.

Jupiter responded immediately in the bottom of the sixth. After Josh Hogue drew a leadoff walk, Carter Johnson blasted his team-leading eighth home run of the year, a two-run home run to right field, which was also the first hit of the game for the Hammerheads. With two outs and a runner at second base, Echedry Vargas smashed a single to left field to cut the Palm Beach down to 7-5.

In the top of the eighth inning, Palm Beach added on to their lead despite no hits in the inning. The Cardinals drew five consecutive walks against Luis Cesar to score the first two runs of the inning. Two more runs scored on a throwing error committed by Solano which brought the score to 11-5 in favor of Palm Beach.

The Hammerheads got one run back in the bottom of the eighth inning. With runners at second and third base and one out, Jake McCutcheon grounded out to first base to score a run and make the deficit 11-6. However, the run production of both teams stopped their as the Hammerheads fell to the Cardinals by the 11-6 final score on Wednesday night and have dropped the first two contests of the series. The "Duel of the Dean" season series is now tied at 7-7 for both clubs.

The Hammerheads continue their series against the Cardinals on Wednesday, June 17th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







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