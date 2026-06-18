Young Homers Again, Mussels' Offense Stays Hot in Win over Tarpons

Published on June 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Tampa Tarpons by a final score of 9-7 Wednesday evening at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Minnesota Twins No. 14 prospect Quentin Young hit an opposite-field solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. Young's second blast of the series left the bat at 102.8 mph and travelled 362 feet, giving him three extra-base-hits in two games this week.

Fort Myers (36-28) sent Justin Mitrovich to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. Mitrovich worked a clean first inning with a pair of strikeouts.

New York Yankees No. 9 prospect Thatcher Hurd flummoxed Mighty Mussel hitters the first time through the order. Hurd retired the first eleven men he faced, including a streak of seven consecutive strikeouts.

Through the first three innings, Mitrovich was equal to the bar set by his counterpart. The Mussels' starter struck out six of the first 10 he faced.

Fort Myers' offense awoke in the top of the fifth inning. Jayson Bass led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, then two batters later, Murphy Hernandez walked. Byron Chourio blooped a go-ahead single into shallow right field to give the Mussels the first run of the game. Hernandez came home to score on a wild pitch, adding to the lead.

Ryan Sprock drove in a run later in the inning on a 101 mph single into center field, giving the Mussels a 3-0 lead. With the hit, Sprock extended his hitting streak to eleven games, tying Dameury Pena for the season-high by a Mussel batter.

The Tarpons' (35-30) offense fought back in the bottom half. Mitrovich loaded the bases with one out, then allowed a two-run single to Austin Green. Callan Fang (1-0) entered the game in relief, making his Florida State League debut. Fang allowed two inherited runners to score, putting Tampa in front 4-3.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Mussels retook the lead. Facing a lefty and batting left-handed, Chourio, who typically switch-hits, led off with a triple. The next batter was Ricardo Pena, who walked to set up first and third.

The Mussels tied the game on an RBI single from D. Pena. Later in the inning, R. Pena scored on an error to give Fort Myers the lead. Luis Fragoza added an RBI single, as Fort Myers totaled five runs to take a 8-3 lead.

Fang retired the final five Tarpons he faced.

Jonathan Stevens took over in the eighth inning, registering bookend strikeouts as part of a 1-2-3 frame.

Young's solo blast in the ninth padded the lead for the Mussels.

Stevens allowed three runs in the bottom of the ninth but held on as the Mussels won the second game of the series.

The series continues on Thursday, June 18 at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Minnesota Twins No. 8 prospect Charlee Soto (Rehab, High-A) will start for the Mussels while Wyatt Parliament (5.93) starts for Tampa. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. with coverage beginning at 10:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 17, 2026

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