Lakeland Rallies, Loses Lead Late in 6-4 Series-Opening Defeat to Dunedin

Published on June 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







Nick Dumesnil's three-run blast in the seventh lifted the Lakeland Flying Tigers (30-33) ahead, but they failed to hold on, allowing three runs in the eighth to the Dunedin Blue Jays (29-34) in Tuesday's 6-4 loss at Joker Marchant.

Dunedin began the scoring in the first off starter Grayson Grinsell. Jake Cook led off the game with a single and scored on an RBI double from Blaine Bullard, putting the Blue Jays ahead 1-0.

Dunedin added one more in the second off Grinsell. Aldo Gaxiola smashed a solo shot to lead off the frame, doubling the lead to 2-0.

Lakeland responded with one run in the fourth off starter Troy Guthrie. Beau Ankeney doubled, reaching base for the 13th time over the last 14 starts. He moved to third on a single from Edian Espinal, who extended his on-base streak to 13 games. Ankeney scored on a double play to cut the lead in half to 2-1.

The Flying Tigers took the lead in the seventh off reliever Angel Obando. Jesus Pinto singled and stole second. Jude Warwick walked, extending his on-base streak to 14 games. Dumesnil drove both runners in on a three-run blast, propelling Lakeland to a 4-2 lead.

The Flying Tigers relinquished the lead in the eighth, with Dunedin scoring three runs off reliever Yendy Gomez. Will Cresswell and Austin Smith began the inning with singles. Jake Casey smacked a game-tying two-run double, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a balk, pushing the Blue Jays in front, 5-4.

The visitors added one in the ninth off Gomez. Dariel Ramon doubled and scored on an RBI single from Cresswell, capping the scoring at 6-4.

Obando (1-0) earned the win, throwing 1.0 inning while allowing three runs on two hits and punching out two and walking one. Gomez (2-2) took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out two across 2.0 innings.

Lakeland looks to even the series at 1-1 as they host last-place Dunedin on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Lakeland RHP Cash Kuiper (1-2, 5.34) squares off against Dunedin RHP Carson Messina (0-0, 3.86).







Florida State League Stories from June 17, 2026

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