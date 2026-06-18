Parker, Bullard, Sanchez Lead Offensive Outburst

Published on June 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Lakeland, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays won their third straight game and their 10th in their last 12 contests in an offensive showcase on Wednesday night, defeating the Lakeland Flying Tigers 9-5 at Publix Field in game two of a six-game set.

The Blue Jays erased deficits three different times, including trailing 5-4 entering the 7th inning, before erupting for five runs in the frame to take the lead.

The Blue Jays' 2-4 hitters (Blaine Bullard, JoJo Parker, and Juan Sanchez) combined to go 8-for-14 with seven runs scored and six RBI.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Dennis Samudio (4 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 7 K) earned the win in his Blue Jays debut and matched a career-high with seven strikeouts after being acquired from the Royals on Monday.

SS JoJo Parker (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2B, BB) launched a two-run homer in the 3rd, his fifth long ball of the year, and added a double in the 9th.

His two-run shot left the bat at 99 MPH and traveled 414 ft.

The Blue Jays top prospect has reached safely in 9 of 11 games this month, where he is batting .316 with a .976 OPS.

CF Blaine Bullard (3-for-5, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3B) ripped the go-ahead two-run single in the 7th inning as part of a three-hit night.

Bullard extended his hit streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 14 games.

The Blue Jays No. 13 prospect is batting .333 through 11 games in June.

Wednesday marked Bullard's team-leading 15th multi-hit game of the season and his third 3+ hit game.

He matched a career-high with three runs scored.

3B Juan Sanchez (3-for-5, 2 RBI, R) logged RBI singles in the 1st and 7th innings as part of a three-hit night.

Sanchez logged his 11th multi-hit game and third three-hit game of the season.

Over his last 22 games, the Blue Jays No. 6 prospect is batting .356 with 2 HR, 18 RBI, and a .960 OPS.







Florida State League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.