Late Surge Completes Comeback for Clearwater

Published on June 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Trailing 7-2 after the fifth inning, the Clearwater Threshers (40-26) scored the final nine runs of the game to seal an 11-7 win over the Bradenton Marauders (31-34) on Thursday night at LECOM Park. Clearwater looks to take this momentum into the second half, which begins during Friday's game in Bradenton.

Robert Phelps and Griffin Burkholder started the first inning with singles off Bradenton's starter, Jeter Martinez. After a two-out walk to Jonathan Hogart, Matthew Ferrara delivered a double down the right field line to score Phelps and Burkholder, giving the Threshers a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Bradenton cut into the lead with a run in the bottom of the second inning to halve the Threshers' advantage.

The Marauders added four more runs in the home half of the third inning to take their first lead of the game by three runs. A two-run home run in the fifth extended the Bradenton lead to five. Hogart drew another walk to lead off the sixth and advanced to second when Ferrara was hit by a pitch from Roilan Portuondo. Lyle Miller-Green followed with a single to right, after the ball was misplayed by Marauders right-fielder Cristian Jauregui, each runner took an extra base, scoring Hogart from second to make it 7-3. Ferrara moved to third on the aforementioned error and scored on a wild pitch shortly after to cut the lead to three runs. After the first out of the frame, Victor Cardoza took a 3-2 pitch deep enough to centerfield for a sacrifice fly, plating Miller-Green from third and cutting the deficit to two runs.

The Threshers' rally continued into the seventh inning, which began with a bang as Griffin Burkholder took the first pitch of the frame over the left field wall for a leadoff home run. After the first out, Hogart drew a walk against Bradenton righty Noah Takacs, then advanced to third on a Ferrara double. The infield moved in, and Miller-Green hit a sharp ground ball to second base. Hogart raced home from third, sliding ahead of the tag to tie the game at seven.

But the Threshers were not done. Victor Cardoza and Angel Mata followed with back-to-back RBI singles to give the Threshers a two-run lead after seven innings. Burkholder led off the eighth with a walk, and with two outs in the inning, Hogart brought him home with a sacrifice fly that bumped the Threshers' lead to three runs. Cardoza doubled with one out in the ninth and scored on a single by Phelps to pad the Threshers' advantage by one more run. The Threshers bullpen slammed the door shut and sealed an 11-7 win over the Marauders.

Matthew Fisher surrendered five runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 3.0 innings of a no-decision. Cole Gilley (4-0) gave up two runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 3.0 innings to earn the win. Tyler Bowen tossed 1.2 shutout innings with one hit, two walks, and two strikeouts. Marty Gair earned the save in 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings, striking out two batters.

Ferrara's first four hits this series were all doubles...Clearwater completed their second-largest comeback of the year from five runs down after the fifth...Hogart has reached base safely in 13 straight games...The Threshers end the first half as the only FSL team with 40 wins...Miller-Green tied the game with his first RBI as a Thresher...The Threshers will continue a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders on Friday, June 19...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 18, 2026

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