Parker Homers, Drives in All Three in Loss

Published on June 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Lakeland, FL - JoJo Parker homered and drove in all three Dunedin runs, but the Blue Jays fell 11-3 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday night at Publix Field in game three of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

SS JoJo Parker (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2B, BB, R, SB) accounted for all three Blue Jays RBI with a run-scoring double in the 1st and two-run opposite-field homer in the 8th.

Parker has homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

The Blue Jays top prospect has reached safely in 10 of 12 games this month, where he is batting .311 with a 1.018 OPS.

Parker is 8-last-17 (.470) with three multi-hit games over his last four contests.

His 15 doubles this season are tops on the team and 3rd in the FSL.

Parker also worked his team-leading 41st walk of the season, T-4th in the FSL.

CF Blaine Bullard (1-for-4) extended his hit streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 15 games.

LF Jake Casey (2-for-3, 2 R, BB) smacked a pair of singles and scored twice in his second minor league rehab game for Dunedin.







Florida State League Stories from June 18, 2026

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