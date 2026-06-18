Six-Run Fourth Spurs Lakeland to 11-3 Victory over Dunedin

Published on June 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







Propelled by a six-run, seven-hit fourth inning, the Lakeland Flying Tigers (31-34) capped off the first half with an 11-3 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays (30-35) on Thursday at Joker Marchant Stadium.

For the third consecutive game, Dunedin began the scoring in the first. Jake Casey reached on an infield single and scored on an RBI double from JoJo Parker off starter Malachi Witherspoon, putting the Blue Jays ahead 1-0.

Lakeland countered with two runs in the second off starter Blake Purnell. Carson Rucker drew a leadoff walk and scored on Anibal Salas' two-run blast, his second homer in as many days, pushing the Flying Tigers in front 2-1.

Lakeland exploded for six runs in the fourth, with the first five being charged to Purnell and the last charged to reliever Bradley Wilson. Nick Dumesnil, Rucker, Salas, Zach MacDonald and Jack Goodman led off the inning with consecutive singles, with Salas, MacDonald and Goodman each driving in one run. Later in the inning, Beau Ankeney laced an RBI single followed by a two-run single from Edian Espinal, extending the Flying Tigers lead to 8-1.

Lakeland added one in the seventh off Wilson. Espinal reached on a leadoff single, moved to second on a Dumesnil walk and advanced to third on a wild pitch. MacDonald walked, loading the bases for Goodman, who drew an RBI walk, extending the lead to 9-1.

Parker smashed a two-run blast off reliever Joe Ruzicka in the eighth, cutting the deficit to 9-3. The Flying Tigers responded in the bottom half. Ankeney doubled, his fifth extra-base hit over the last three games and scored on a two-run shot from Dumesnil, who has two homers and six RBIs over his last three contests. The home side shut down Dunedin in the ninth, closing out an 11-3 win.

Witherspoon (3-2) earned the win, throwing 5.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits while punching out seven and walking one. Purnell (1-3) took the loss, allowing eight hits and seven runs while striking out one and walking one.

Lakeland looks to even the series at 2-2 as they host Dunedin on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Lakeland's starter is to be determined as Dunedin sends RHP Silvano Hechavarria (2-3, 6.75) to the hill.







Florida State League Stories from June 18, 2026

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