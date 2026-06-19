Jupiter Beats Palm Beach 9-8 in Thursday Night Thriller

Published on June 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (37-29) hung on in a back-and-forth game to defeat the Palm Beach Cardinals (33-33) by a final score of 9-8 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. Ryan Weingartner hit a one-out double to left field, and two straight walks by Jupiter starter Noble Meyer loaded the bases. Matthew Miura hit a ground ball back to Meyer, whose throw home was high, which allowed a run to score on the error.

In the bottom of the first inning, Carter Johnson lined a leadoff double to right-center field. The next hitter, Luis Arana, smashed an RBI single to right field to tie the game. Two batters later, Echedry Vargas blasted a two-run home run to left field, his fourth of the year and third in June, to put the Hammerheads ahead 3-1.

Meyer finished his second rehab start for Jupiter with two-plus innings where he allowed two runs, one earned run, four walks, and struck out three hitters. Eiver Mosquera (W, 2-0) was the first Hammerhead out of the bullpen and he stranded the bases loaded in the top of the third after Meyer walked in a run to cut the Jupiter lead to 3-2.

The score remained the same until the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Ryan Mitchell tied the game on a solo home run to left-center field for his seventh home run of the year. Later in the frame, with two outs and two runners on base, Jonathan Mejia hit an RBI single to put the Cardinals back in front with a 4-3 score.

But, like most of this game, Jupiter responds immediately in the bottom of the fifth inning against new Palm Beach pitcher Hunter Kublick (L, 0-1) with starting pitcher Brian Holiday pulled after four innings. Jupiter had runners at first and second base with no outs when Johnson smoked an RBI single to tie the game at 4-4. Two batters later, Edgardo De Leon gave the Hammerheads the lead on an RBI fielder's choice. The next batter Vargas capped the scoring in the inning with an RBI double to give Jupiter a 6-4 lead after five innings.

Palm Beach got one run back in the top of the sixth inning as Michael Dattalo hit an RBI single with two outs but was thrown out at second base trying to stretch it to a double. Jupiter still held a 6-5 lead in the back-and-forth ballgame.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Johnson came up to the plate again and drove in Yoffry Solano on an RBI single, his third hit and second RBI of the game. Later in the inning, Edgardo De Leon drew a bases-loaded walk to make the score 8-5.

Miura led off the top of the seventh inning with a solo home run, his first blast of the season, to cut the Jupiter lead down to 8-6.

The Hammerheads got the run back in the bottom of the seventh inning. Victor Ortega hit a one-out double and Solano moved him to third base with a single. Jose Monserratte hit an RBI single back up the middle of the field to put the Hammerheads ahead 9-6.

In the top of the eighth inning, Weingartner hit an RBI infield single and advanced to second base on a throwing error. After Weingartner advanced to third base on a wild pitch, Mitchell hit a sacrifice fly to left field to cut the Jupiter lead to 9-8.

Braulio Salas (SV, 3) entered the game with two outs in the top of the eighth inning and retired the last out of the inning and then set the Cardinals down in order in the ninth inning to secure a 9-8 Jupiter win on Thursday night.

With the first half of the Florida State League season officially finished, the Hammerheads continue their series against the Cardinals in the weekend portion with game four on Friday, June 19th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 18, 2026

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