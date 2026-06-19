Rynders and Iredale Homer Again, Marauders Drop Five-Run Lead

Published on June 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Brent Iredale and Eddie Rynders each homered for the second time this week, but the Bradenton Marauders (31-34) could not hold onto a late five-run lead during an 11-7 loss to the Clearwater Threshers (40-26) on Thursday from LECOM Park. Edgleen Perez reached base four times and Bradenton ends the first half of the season with a 31-34 record.

After Clearwater put up two runs in the top of the first, Bradenton responded with a run in the bottom of the second. Rynders singled, stole second, and plated on a base hit by Cristian Jauregui to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, Perez singled and plated on a double by Richard Ramirez. After Ramirez moved to third on a fielding error, he scored on a throwing error by Threshers catcher Angel Mata. Rynders walked and Iredale homered to make it a 5-2 ballgame.

Perez walked to lead off the bottom of the fifth and came around to score on a two-run homer by Rynders, putting the Marauders up 7-2.

The Threshers scored three runs in the sixth, four in the seventh, one in the eighth, and one in the night to cap off an 11-7 win over the Marauders.

Cole Gilley (4-0) notched the win, letting up two runs on two hits, a walk, and four strikeouts over 3.0 frames. Noah Takacs (1-6) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk over 1.1 innings.

The Marauders and Threshers play game four of a six-game series on Friday from LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 18, 2026

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