Tampa Closes First Half with 16-5 Loss to Fort Myers

Published on June 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Wyatt Parliament

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Wyatt Parliament(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (35-31) wrapped up the first half of the season with a 16-5 loss to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (37-28) on Thursday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

JoJo Jackson continued his recent hot stretch at the plate, collecting his fifth multi-hit game in his last seven contests with a 2-for-4 performance. Over that seven-game stretch, Jackson has batted .500.

Fort Myers opened the scoring in the top of the third inning, plating three runs on a trio of RBI singles to take an early 3-0 lead.

The Tarpons answered right away in the bottom half of the inning, scoring twice to cut into the deficit. Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek reached on a fielder's choice, bringing home a pair of runs to make it a 3-2 game.

From there, the Mighty Mussels pulled away. Fort Myers scored eight runs across the middle innings, building an 11-2 advantage through the top of the seventh without the benefit of a home run.

Tampa tacked on two in the bottom of the seventh. Austin Green drove in a run with a productive groundout before Luis Escudero followed with a ground-rule double to bring another run home.

Fort Myers continued to produce runs in the eighth off a pair of homers, extending the Mighty Mussels advantage to 16-4.

Martin-Grudzielanek blasted a high home run over the left field wall in the bottom half for his ninth homer of the season. The 16-5 score would hold as the final.

The Tarpons will look to get back on track tomorrow against the Mighty Mussels with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at GMS Field.

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Florida State League Stories from June 18, 2026

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