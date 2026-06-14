Threshers Eke out 2-1 Win to Clinch Playoff Spot

Published on June 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - 5.0 shutout innings from Brad Pacheco buoyed the Clearwater Threshers (39-23) as they clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (29-32) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers return home for their last home game of the first half on Sunday afternoon.

The game stayed scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning, which began with a one-out walk to Matthew Ferrara. With two outs in the frame, Angel Mata took a 0-2 pitch from Caleb Leys into left-center field, scoring Ferrara from second to plate the game's first run. Robert Phelps kept the rally going in the sixth inning with a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth. Griffin Burkholder and Alirio Ferrebus each singled with one out to load the bases. Lakeland reliever Jose Guzman had a 3-2 count on Jonathan Hogart when a pitch clock violation forced ball four, scoring Phelps from third to double the Threshers' lead.

Lakeland picked up a run in the eighth inning, but not a single batter reached following the first run, and the Threshers sealed a 2-1 victory.

Brad Pacheco (2-3) tossed 5.0 shutout innings with five hits, one walk and one strikeout to earn the win. Micah Ottenbreit surrendered one run on two hits in 3.0 innings with three strikeouts. Marty Gair struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save.

Gair struck out all three batters he faced in two games against Lakeland this series...Mata hit the go-ahead RBI in the fifth...Pacheco set a new season-high with 5.0 shutout innings...Ottenbreit pitched his longest outing of this rehab assignment...Clearwater took the first half crown in the Florida State League West for the third time in the last four seasons...The Threshers will conclude a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday, June 14...First pitch on Sunday afternoon will take place at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 13, 2026

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