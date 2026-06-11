Burkholder Homers But Threshers Drop Second Straight

Published on June 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Griffin Burkholder's solo home run gave the Clearwater Threshers (36-23) their only run of the game in a 10-1 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (29-29) on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to bounce back when they return home for the third game of the series on Thursday afternoon.

Lakeland scored the first four runs of the game in the top of the second inning to take a 4-0 advantage. Burkholder hit a two-out solo home run to put the Threshers on the board in the bottom of the fourth. The Flying Tigers got the run back with two runs in the top of the fifth to pad their lead to five runs. They added three more runs in the sixth inning to extend their advantage to 9-1 before rain came and delayed the game with two outs in the top of the sixth.

The Threshers had a chance in the eighth inning with runners on first and third, but Lakeland stayed in front with another run in the ninth to seal a 10-1 win.

Cody Bowker (2-4) took the loss with four runs allowed on four hits, walking two and striking out four in 4.0 innings. Brian Walters surrendered five runs on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Jacob Pruitt struck out two and walked two batters in 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings. Tegan Cain finished the final inning with one run allowed on two hits, one walk, and two strikeouts.

Burkholder's home run was his first at BayCare Ballpark in 2026...The home run extended his on-base streak to 22 games...Vierling has hit safely in four straight games...Six of Humphreys' last seven hits have gone for extra bases...Pruitt threw more than 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball for the fifth time this season...Bowker's four strikeouts were his fewest in an outing since May third against Palm Beach...The Threshers will continue a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday, June 11...First pitch on Thursday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.