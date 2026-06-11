Cardinals Steamroll Mets 17-0 Wednesday Night

Published on June 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - Behind their most dominant offensive output on 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals (31-28) shut out the St. Lucie Mets (26-33) by a final score of 17-0 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the largest margin of victory this season, behind a season-high 20 hits.

The Cardinals struck first in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Chase Heath and Yordalin Peña hit back-to-back solo home runs off of St. Lucie starting pitcher Connor Ware (L, 1-6) to give Palm Beach a 2-0 lead after two innings.

The Beach Birds added to their lead in a big way in the bottom of the fourth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Peña hit an RBI single to left field to score Brayden Smith. Two batters later with two outs, Matthew Miura drilled an RBI infield single off of Mets' relief pitcher Christian Rodriguez to score Jonathan Mejia. Ryan Mitchell capped the huge scoring with a grand slam to left field, his sixth home run of the season, as Palm Beach took an 8-0 lead after four innings. 11 batters came to the plate for Palm Beach and recorded six runs on seven hits in the frame.

The Cardinals' offense did not let up in the bottom of the fifth inning as Palm Beach had its largest offensive inning of the season. Palm Beach sent 13 hitters to the plate and all nine Cardinals in the lineup scored in the frame. The nine runs in the inning set a new season high as the Cardinals took a commanding 17-0 lead. The highlight of the inning came on Peña's second home run of the game which gave the outfielder his first career game with two home runs.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach starting pitcher Cade Crossland (W, 3-2) kept the Mets quiet in his start with five scoreless and hitless innings and allowed just four walks while he tallied four strikeouts.

Neither team scored again for the rest of the game. Hunter Kublick pitched the top of the sixth and seventh innings where he allowed just one infield hit and struck out two Mets' hitters. Justin Militello entered for the top of the eighth and ninth innings and allowed just one baserunner, a walk

It is the eighth time that Palm Beach scored at least 10 runs in a game this season and fifth time against St. Lucie. All nine hitters had at least one hit and one run. Seven of the nine Cardinals' hitters had at least one RBI. Miura led all hitters with four hits. Peña and Heath each had three RBIs and three runs scored. Palm Beach also had four home runs in a game for the fourth time this season to match a season high.

The Cardinals and Mets face off in game three of their six-game series on Thursday, June 11th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 10, 2026

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