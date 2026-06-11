Cardinals Bounce Back for 17-0 Win vs. Mets

Published on June 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - One night after being no-hit, the Palm Beach Cardinals regrouped to the beat the St. Lucie Mets 17-0 on Wednesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The series is tied 1-1.

The Cardinals pounded out 20 hits, including 18 through the first five innings. They hit four home runs, including back-to-back shots by Chase Heath and Yordalin Pena in the second inning off Mets starter Conner Ware for a 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals broke the game open with six runs in the fourth inning and nine runs in the fifth inning. Ryan Mitchell hit a grand slam off Mets reliever Christian Rodriguez to make it 8-0 in the fourth. Pena hit another long ball in the fifth that made it 12-0.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach starter Cade Crossland pitched 5.0 no-hit innings to get credit for the win.

The Mets were able to break up the Cardinals no-hitter bid in the sixth inning when Antonio Jimenez hit a two-out single off reliever Hunter Kublick.

Ware took the loss. He was charged with three runs on four hits over 3.1 innings.

All nine Cardinals in the lineup recorded a hit. Matthew Miura led the way by going 4 for 6 from the leadoff spot. Ryan Weingartner, Heath and Pena had three hits apiece.

Jimenez went 1 for 4 and had the only hit for the Mets.

Reliever Joe Charles pitched 2.0 scoreless innings. Position player Jackson Hauge pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

The Mets (26-33) and Cardinals (31-28) play the third game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from June 10, 2026

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