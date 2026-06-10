Gameday Preview: St. Lucie Mets vs. Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on June 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Palm Beach scored no runs and received no hits in their game last night, falling to the Mets 7-0.

Nelfy Ynfante struck out 2 across 3.1 innings pitched, followed by Yadiel Batista for 1.1 innings. Dylan Driessen had the highest strikeout rate, with 5 across 2.0 innings pitched. Ryan Mitchell, Michael Dattalo, and Chase Heath all walked during the game, but were unable to make it home.

THE BIRDHOUSE:

- Cade Crossland leads the league in strikeouts (67), games started (11), and innings pitched (45.2).

- Matthew Miura is one of two draftees hailing from Hawaii, with Kolten Wong being the second Hawaiian-born draft pick from the Cardinals in 2011.

NUMBER OF THE DAY: 0

Last night was the first no hitter for the St. Lucie Mets in 23 years against the Palm Beach Cardinals.

FUN FACT:

Legendary players like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Jackie Robinson used to play in downtown West Palm Beach at Connie Mack Field. Today, the former home plate is marked by a commemorative plaque on the grounds of the Kravis Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Matthew Miura, CF

Ryan Mitchell, RF

Ryan Weingartner, 2B

Michael Dattalo, 1B

Brayden Smith, SS

Jonathan Mejia, 3B

Chase Heath, C

Yordalin Pena, LF

Trevor Haskins, DH

Cade Crossland, SP

ROSTER MOVES

Cooper Hjerpe transferred to PMB on rehab assignment.

Jake Shelagowski transferred to the 7D IL.

THROUGH THE BRANCHES

MEMPHIS (AAA)

C Leo Bernal smacked a two-run home run with 2 hits, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored during an 11-3 loss vs. Louisville (Reds) on June 6. He has crushed a home run in back-to-back games for the first time this season and is riding a 6-game hit streak since May 27 (.440, 11-25). Bernal has scored 7 runs over his last 5 games since May 29 and has 10 hits during that span.

SPRINGFIELD (AA)

LHP Mason Molina has not surrendered more than 3 ER in any of his 8 starts since April 17 and is 3rd in the Texas League with a 3.15 ERA (16 ER/45.2 IP). Molina has punched out 56 hitters on the season (2nd-most on team). He also leads the St. Louis organization in FIP (3.65), while ranking 2nd in K% (29%) and WHIP (1.20).

PEORIA (A+)

INF Cade McGee crushed 2 home runs while recording a walk and 3 RBI in a 5-0 win vs. Beloit (Marlins) on June 6. He has homered in a career-high 3 consecutive games

(4 total), which is the longest active streak in the Midwest League. In June, he ranks 1st in the MIdwest League in SLG (1.200) and OPS (1.700), and 2nd in HR (4)

FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE

UTL Cristofer Lebrón smashed a solo HR as part of a 2-hit game with 2 runs scored in a12-8 win vs. the FCL Mets on June 6. Lebron has clubbed 5 HR on the season (T-3rd in

Florida Complex League). He has reached base safely in 10-of-11 games since May 23 and is T-3rd in the FCL in extra-base hits (6), T-4th in TB (24) and 5th in OPS (1.183).

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE

OF Emanuel Luna smashed two home runs in an 11-5 win vs. the DSL Nationals on June 6. The 17-year-old has homered 3 times across his first 3 professional games, sharing the Dominican Summer League lead in homers. St. Louis' No. 17-ranked prospect also tops the team with 7 RBI and 15 total bases this season.







Florida State League Stories from June 10, 2026

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