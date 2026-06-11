Mussels, Blue Jays Postponed; Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday
Published on June 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Dunedin Blue Jays was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, June 11. Both games will be seven innings.
First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. with coverage beginning at 4:10 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network. Game two will begin no earlier than 7:05 p.m.
Tickets for today's game (Wednesday, June 10) can be exchanged at the Mighty Mussels box office for any future 2026 home games. Gates open tomorrow at 4:00 p.m.
Florida State League Stories from June 10, 2026
- Mussels, Blue Jays Postponed; Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
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