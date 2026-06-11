Tortugas Walk off Hammerheads, Even Series at 1-1

Published on June 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas snapped a six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion Wednesday night, scoring the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads 3-2 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

Jupiter opened the scoring in the second inning when Andres Valor launched a solo home run to left field, giving the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead.

The Hammerheads added another run in the third. Nixon Chirinos walked, moved to second on a balk, and scored on an RBI double by Carter Johnson, extending Jupiter's lead to 2-0.

Daytona broke through in the fifth inning. Yeycol Soriano singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI single by Anthuan Valencia, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Tortugas tied the game in the seventh. Ian Francis walked and Valencia doubled to put runners at second and third with one out. Drew Davies then lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Francis and tying the game at 2-2.

Daytona completed the comeback in the ninth. Soriano drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a groundout by Francis, and scored the winning run on another wild pitch to give the Tortugas their fifth walk-off win of the season.

The Daytona bullpen delivered after Stharlin Torres worked 5.0 innings and allowed two runs. Anyer Laureano followed with 3.0 scoreless innings and a career-high seven strikeouts before Jordan Little worked a perfect ninth to earn his first professional win. Stat of the Day

7 - Laureano set a new career high with seven strikeouts over 3.0 scoreless innings of relief. Notes

- Daytona improved to 20-39 overall and 13-16 at home.

- The Tortugas snapped a six-game losing streak.

- The series is now tied 1-1.

- Daytona improved to 7-7 against left-handed starters.

- The Tortugas improved to 5-2 when tied after eight innings.

- Daytona improved to 9-9 in one-run games.

- The Tortugas earned their 13th come-from-behind win of the season.

- Daytona improved to 7-32 when scoring five runs or fewer.

- The Tortugas are now 13-0 when outhitting their opponent.

- Daytona recorded its fifth walk-off win of the season.

- It was the Tortugas' third walk-off win on a wild pitch this year.

- Daytona's last walk-off win also came on a wild pitch, when Kyle Henley scored against Tampa in game one of a doubleheader on May 30.

- Little earned his first professional win.

- Soriano recorded his first multi-hit game at the Single-A level.

- Valencia recorded his second multi-hit game of the season. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday, June 11 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 10, 2026

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