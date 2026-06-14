Palm Beach Falls to St. Lucie 10-1 Saturday Night

Published on June 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (31-31), under their alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas," fell to the St. Lucie Mets (29-33) by a final score of 10-1 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, Palm Beach is now 2-5 under the "Frozen Iguanas" identity this season.

Much like most of the series, both teams were kept quiet on offense early in the game. It was a pitchers' duel through the first four innings between Palm Beach starting pitcher Jack Martinez (L, 0-6) and St. Lucie starting pitcher Jonathan Jimenez (W, 1-1).

Jimenez finished six innings of work, where he allowed just one run and struck out four. In the top of the fifth, Martinez was pulled after 78 pitches in 4 1/3 innings pitched in his start. Liam Best entered the game out of the Palm Beach bullpen.

After a walk to put runners at first and second base with two outs, Trey Snyder hit a two-RBI double to center field to give the Mets the lead. Later in the frame, Best walked in two runs with the bases loaded before Dylan Driessen came in and struck out a batter to end the scoring. The Mets took a 4-0 lead and brought 10 men to the plate. Martinez will have to wait at least another start to get his first professional win.

Palm Beach got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning. Yordalin Peña led off with a double and came around to score on an RBI groundout by Heriberto Caraballo to cut the deficit to 4-1 after five innings.

St. Lucie got the run back in the top of the sixth inning. With runners at the corners and no outs, Elian Peña hit a sacrifice fly to center field to extend the Mets' lead to 5-1.

In the top of the seventh inning, St. Lucie hit three-straight singles to start the inning, the last of which was from Simon Juan for an RBI single. Another run came in to score when Justin Militello committed a balk to give the Mets a 7-1 lead. In the top of the eighth inning, St. Lucie added two more runs with a wild pitch and later an RBI single from Rodriguez. Julio Zayas added one more run with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to give the Mets a 10-1 lead.

Palm Beach managed just four hits in the game, including one in the bottom of the ninth inning. However, Palm Beach could not score an additional run and ultimately fell 10-1 on Saturday night. With the loss, St. Lucie wins the series and Palm Beach falls to 8-12 against the Mets in 2026.

The Cardinals and Mets face off in the series finale on Sunday, June 14th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 13, 2026

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