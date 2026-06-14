Anker Punches out 10, Bradenton Drops Third Straight Game
Published on June 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
BRADENTON, Fla. - Jack Anker recorded a team-high and career-high 10 strikeouts over 6.0 frames during the Bradenton Nine Devils (28-33) 2-1 loss to the Tampa Tarpons (34-28) on Saturday from LECOM Park. Richard Ramirez notched two hits and Cristian Jauregui collected an RBI single.
After the Tarpons scored two runs off Anker in the top of the second, the Nine Devils answered back in the bottom half of the inning. Hyun Sueng Lee walked and Eddie Rynders singled to put runners on second and first. A base hit by Jauregui plated Lee to make it a 2-1 ballgame.
Anker punched out Willy Montero to end the sixth, capping off a 10-strikeout and 6.0 inning night.
The Nine Devils went quiet the rest of the way, finalizing a 2-1 win for the Tarpons.
Tyler Boudreau (3-2) earned the win, letting up a run on three hits, four walks, and striking out 11 over 6.0 innings. Jack Anker (3-4) took the loss, allowing two runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts over 6.0 frames. Pedro Rodriguez (2) notched the save, striking out two over 1.1 scoreless frames.
Bradenton and Tampa play the series finale of a six-game set on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:00 p.m.
For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.
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