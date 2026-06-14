Walker Jenkins Homers, Records Four Hits as Fort Myers Falls to Dunedin

Published on June 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell by a final score of 15-5 to the Dunedin Blue Jays on Saturday night at Lee Health Sports Complex.

Triple-A rehabber Walker Jenkins hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, part of a four-hit night in his first game since injuring his shoulder when he collided with a wall on May 3. The Minnesota Twins No. 1 prospect (MLB No. 11) has now appeared in a game with Fort Myers (35-27) in each of the past four seasons.

Mussels' starter Ramiro Villanueva (0-2) allowed six earned runs across 4.1 innings. The righty hit three batters, all of which would eventually score, and allowed three extra-base-hits, including a homer to Dunedin (28-34) third baseman Aldo Gaxiola.

Dunedin starter Silvano Hechavarria (2-3) rolled through five scoreless innings. The Blue Jays No. 12 prospect needed just 65 pitches while working around five hits and a walk. The Mussel offense only had three runners reach second base against Hechavarria, with none advancing to third base.

Nick McAuliffe made his Florida State League debut when he took over for Villanueva in the fifth. He worked 1.2 innings and allowed a pair of runs while striking out four batters.

Dunedin scored in each inning from the second to the fifth to take an 8-0 lead.

Eric Hammond relieved McAuliffe in the seventh and surrendered two more runs to make it 10-0 Blue Jays.

Catcher Irvin Nunez took over on the mound in the eighth. Nunez worked a scoreless inning and threw the slowest pitch in Fort Myers franchise history at 30.6 mph.

Jenkins led off the bottom of the frame with a double down the third base line, marking his third hit of the game. Ryan Sprock then crushed a two-run blast off the top of the batters eye to break up the shutout. His third homer of the season made it 10-2. Two more runners crossed in the inning, making it 10-4.

Nunez allowed five runs in the top of the ninth. Mighty Mussels' pitching surrendered 15 runs on 16 hits Saturday, marking season-worsts in both categories.

Jenkins' homer in the ninth inning completed a successful first rehab appearance.

Coupled with Clearwater's 2-1 victory over Lakeland, tonight's loss mathematically eliminates Fort Myers for the first half playoff contention.

The series concludes on Sunday, June 14. Reed Moring (2.41) gets the ball for Fort Myers opposite Dunedin starter Troy Guthrie (3.86). First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 13, 2026

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