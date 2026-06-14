Mets Dominate Cardinals 10-1 to Claim Series Victory

Published on June 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Jonathan Jimenez

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Jonathan Jimenez(St. Lucie Mets)

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets enjoyed a dominant 10-1 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Mets lead the series 4-1 which ensures their third series victory in their last four series.

Mets starter Jonathan Jimenez was impressive over 6.0 inning. The right-hander limited the Cardinals to one run on two hits. Jimenez did not walk a batter and struck out four. He threw only 78 pitches and earned his first win of the season.

The Mets offense was shut out over the first four innings but then scored runs in each of their final five innings. Trey Snyder broke the seal with a two-run double off Liam Best in the fifth inning to give the Mets a 2-0 lead. Best would go on to walk Branny De Oleo and Chase Meggers with the bases loaded to push the lead to 4-0.

Elian Peña hit a sac fly in the sixth to make it 5-1. Simon Juan, Jeremy Rodriguez and Julio Zayas would all plate runs on RBI singles over the last three innings.

The Mets pounded out 15 hits. All nine Mets in the order reached base and eight recorded hits. Yohairo Cuevas, Zayas and Rodriguez had three hits apiece. De Oleo went 2 for 4 and reached base three times.

Elwis Mijares followed Jimenez on the mound and pitched 2.0 scoreless innings. Franyel Diaz faced three batters in the ninth and got a lineout double play to Meggers at first base to end the game.

The Mets have won seven of their last eight games against Palm Beach.

The Mets (29-33) and Cardinals (31-31) wrap up their six-game series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is 12:30 p.m.

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