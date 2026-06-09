Marauders Homestand Highlights - Tuesday, June 9 - Sunday, June 14

Published on June 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla.- The Bradenton Marauders begin a six-game home series from June 9-June 14 against the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's opening homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, JUNE 11) -This season every Thursday at LECOM Park fans can enjoy $3 soda and hot dogs and fans 21+ can enjoy $3 select beer specials.

SPACE NIGHT/BARK AT THE PARK (FRIDAY, JUNE 12) - Learn about planets, stars and more as the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature visits LECOM Park to teach about space while the Marauders battle the Tampa Tarpons! All fans can participate in postgame star gazing in the outfield. Fans 21+ can enjoy $6 12 oz. NUTRL and 12 oz. Surfside.

All dogs are invited to enjoy the action for the last Bark at the Park of the season! A $5 Bark Badge benefits the Humane Society of Manatee County. Stay after the game for dogs run the bases!

BRADENTON NINE DEVILS TRIBUTE NIGHT (SATURDAY, JUNE13) - Ready to turn back the clock? Join us at LECOM Park as we pay tribute and recognize the Bradenton Nine Devils, a staple of the Florida State Negro League from 1937 to 1956. The Marauders will sport brand new throwback jerseys and hats to honor their impact and legacy.

The first 500 fans in attendance will take home a Bradenton Nine Devils commemorative card set! In partnership with the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce, stick around after the game for a postgame concert by Jah Movement!

ABOUT THE BRADENTON MARAUDERS: The Bradenton Marauders are the Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Marauders are members of the Florida State League and play at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 9, 2026

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