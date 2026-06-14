Rynders Finishes Triple Shy of the Cycle, Marauders Reel in Tarpons 10-3

Published on June 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Eddie Rynders finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs during a 10-3 win for the Bradenton Marauders (29-33) over the Tampa Tarpons (34-29) on Sunday from LECOM Park. Brent Iredale socked a two-run homer and Antonio Pimentel drove in three runs.

Tampa put up two runs in the top of the second off Bradenton starter Jaiker Garcia, but the Marauders bounced back in the bottom half of the inning against Tarpons starter Brennan Stuprich. Brayln Brazoban singled and scored on a two-run homer. Cristian Jauregui walked and Rynders singled to put runners on third and first. A base knock by Fredderick Ovalle plated Jauregui and moved Rynders to second to make it 3-2. After Jack Brannigan walked to load the bases, two runs scored on a single from Pimentel that capped off a five-run inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Rynders led off with a solo homer against Tarpons reliever Kevin Stevens to make it a 6-2 ballgame. Ovalle reached on a fielding error, stole second, and came around to score on a double from Pimentel.

The Marauders increased the lead in the bottom of the seventh against Tarpons reliever Greyson Carter. Brazoban walked and Iredale was hit by a pitch to put runners on second and first. Jauregui singled, allowing Brazoban to plate and make it an 8-2 ballgame. After Iredale and Jauregui moved to third and second on a throwing error, a wild pitch scored Iredale and moved Jauregui to third. Rynders drove in Jauregui on an RBI sacrifice fly, putting Bradenton up 10-2.

Gabriel Lara hit a solo homer off Marauders reliever Brandon Cain in the ninth but went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 10-3 for Bradenton.

Yeraldo Salcedo (1-1) notched the win, letting up three hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 4.0 shutout frames. Stuprich (2-1) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits, four walks, and five strikeouts over 4.0 innings.

The Marauders take the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday from LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.