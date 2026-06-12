Marauders Win Suspended Contest, Fall 7-1 in Game Two

Published on June 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (28-31) held on to win 3-1 during the resumption of Wednesday night's matchup, but fell to the Tampa Tarpons (32-28) 7-1 in game two on Thursday from LECOM Park. Levi Sterling fanned seven over 6.0 innings of work, while Edgleen Perez and Eddie King Jr. collected multi-hit games.

On Wednesday, the Marauders began the scoring in the bottom of the first off Tarpons starter Thatcher Hurd. Joey Bart walked, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a base hit by Edgleen Perez.

After an hour and 36-minute rain delay, the contest was suspended and resumed in the top of the fourth inning on Thursday.

In the bottom of the sixth, Eddie Rynders drove in two runs with a double to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

Tampa scratched across a run in the top of the eighth, but Bradenton reliever Brandon Cain closed the door in the ninth to finalize a 3-1 win for the Marauders.

Adolfo Oviedo (4-0) earned the win, letting up a hit, a walk, and striking out two over 3.2 scoreless innings. Hurd (0-2) took the loss, allowing a run on a hit, two walks, and five strikeouts over 3.0 frames. Cain (3) collected the save, letting up a run on two hits and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings.

In game two, the Tarpons took a 4-0 lead in the top of the second off Sterling.

The Marauders responded in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single from King Jr. to make it 4-1.

Tampa put up three runs in the top of the ninth against Bradenton reliever Gavin Adams and went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 7-1 victory for the Tarpons. J.T. Etheridge (6-0) earned the win, letting up three hits with six strikeouts over 5.0 scoreless innings. Sterling (3-3) took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and seven strikeouts over 6.0 frames.

The Tarpons and Marauders play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 11, 2026

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