Pimentel Extends On-Base Streak to 13 Games, Marauders Drop Series to Hammerheads

Published on June 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - Antonio Pimentel extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a multi-hit game, but the Bradenton Marauders (27-29) dropped the series finale 9-5 to the Jupiter Hammerheads (32-25) on Sunday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Luke Scherrer rocketed his third homer of the year, while Dylan Palmer and Richard Ramirez collected multi-hit performances.

The Hammerheads scored a run in the first, four in the third, and two in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Bradenton scratched across their first run of the game off Jupiter starter Manuel Genao. Pimentel singled, moved to second on a fielder's choice, and scored on a base hit by Palmer.

The Marauders scored again in the top of the sixth with two runs off Hammerheads reliever Franklin Sanchez. Scherrer and Pimentel worked back-to-back walks, while Cristian Jauregui was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A single by Ramirez drove in Scherrer and Pimentel to make it 7-3.

After Jupiter plated two runs off Bradenton reliever Noah Takacs in the bottom of the eighth, Scherrer rocketed a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to make it 9-5. The Marauders went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 9-5 win for the Hammerheads.

Genao (2-2) earned the win, letting up a run (zero earned) on five hits, a walk, and three strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Jack Anker (3-3) took the loss, allowing a run on three hits over 2.0 frames.

The Marauders take the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday from LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.