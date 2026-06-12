Gameday Preview: St. Lucie Mets vs. Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on June 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Oh, what a night! The Cardinals scored 17 runs against the Mets. While this wasn't their highest amount of runs scored in a game this year, it still was an impressive comeback after their no hitter the night before.

Cooper Hjerpe makes his first rehab start with Palm Beach after his Tommy John surgery last April. Hjerpe is #16 on the Cardinals prospect list and is known for his unique sidearm angle that releases at a low height.

THE BIRDHOUSE:

- The last time the Cardinals scored over 17 runs in a game was on May 21st against St. Lucie (18 runs) and against Jupiter on Septermber 8, 2024 (23 runs).

NUMBER OF THE DAY: 4

There were four homeruns hit last night, including one grand slam from Ryan Mitchell and two homeruns from Yordalin Pena!

FUN FACT:

"Hjerpe" comes from Scandinavian origin and has several meanings. In Swedish, järpe refers to the hazel grouse bird, but it can also be tied to the Old Norse word hjörtr meaning stag.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Brayden Smith, SS

Ryan Weingartner, 2B

Michael Dattalo, 3B

Jonathan Mejia, DH

Yordalin Pena, CF

Trevor Haskins, LF

Heriberto Caraballo, C

Johnfrank Salazar, 1B

Facundo Velasquez, RF

Cooper Hjerpe, SP

ROSTER MOVES

Cooper Hjerpe transferred to PMB on rehab assignment.

Jake Shelagowski transferred to the 7D IL.

THROUGH THE BRANCHES

MEMPHIS (AAA)

C Leo Bernal smacked a two-run home run with 2 hits, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored during an 11-3 loss vs. Louisville (Reds) on June 6. He has crushed a home run in back-to-back games for the first time this season and is riding a 6-game hit streak since May 27 (.440, 11-25). Bernal has scored 7 runs over his last 5 games since May 29 and has 10 hits during that span.

SPRINGFIELD (AA)

LHP Mason Molina has not surrendered more than 3 ER in any of his 8 starts since April 17 and is 3rd in the Texas League with a 3.15 ERA (16 ER/45.2 IP). Molina has punched out 56 hitters on the season (2nd-most on team). He also leads the St. Louis organization in FIP (3.65), while ranking 2nd in K% (29%) and WHIP (1.20).

PEORIA (A+)

INF Cade McGee crushed 2 home runs while recording a walk and 3 RBI in a 5-0 win vs. Beloit (Marlins) on June 6. He has homered in a career-high 3 consecutive games

(4 total), which is the longest active streak in the Midwest League. In June, he ranks 1st in the MIdwest League in SLG (1.200) and OPS (1.700), and 2nd in HR (4)

FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE

UTL Cristofer Lebrón smashed a solo HR as part of a 2-hit game with 2 runs scored in a12-8 win vs. the FCL Mets on June 6. Lebron has clubbed 5 HR on the season (T-3rd in

Florida Complex League). He has reached base safely in 10-of-11 games since May 23 and is T-3rd in the FCL in extra-base hits (6), T-4th in TB (24) and 5th in OPS (1.183).

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE

OF Emanuel Luna smashed two home runs in an 11-5 win vs. the DSL Nationals on June 6. The 17-year-old has homered 3 times across his first 3 professional games, sharing the Dominican Summer League lead in homers. St. Louis' No. 17-ranked prospect also tops the team with 7 RBI and 15 total bases this season.







Florida State League Stories from June 11, 2026

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