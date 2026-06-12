Threshers Take Lead Back in Sixth to Seal First Win of Series

Published on June 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Entering the sixth tied at two runs, Victor Cardoza hit a double down the left field line to plate the go-ahead run for the Clearwater Threshers (37-23) in a 5-2 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (29-30) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to build on their momentum when they return for a Friday night rematch.

Robert Phelps picked up the game's first hit on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning. He stole second base before Juan Villavicencio drew a walk, and Alirio Ferrebus loaded the bases with a one-out single. Nolan Beltran took a two-strike pitch back up the middle for a single, plating Phelps and Villavicencio for the first two runs of the game. Lakeland cut the lead in half with a two-out single to score their first run of the game in the top of the fifth.

Lakeland tied the game in the sixth, but the tie did not last long. Matthew Ferrara reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning and stole second base before the first out. Victor Cardoza drove him home with a double to left to give the Threshers back the lead. After the second out, Villavicencio smacked a single up the middle off Lakeland reliever Luke Hoskins to double the Threshers' advantage.

Ferrebus was hit by Hoskins' first pitch of the seventh inning and advanced to second on a one-out walk to Jonathan Hogart. With two outs in the frame, Jaeden hit a grounder to third base that was mishandled by third baseman Javier Osorio. Ferrebus took advantage and rounded third to score, giving the Threshers a three-run lead. Lakeland was unable to put more than one runner on after the sixth, and the Threshers' bullpen sealed a 5-2 victory.

Cade Obermueller tossed 3.0 shutout innings, allowing three hits and one walk with four strikeouts in a no-decision. Zuher Yousuf surrendered two runs (one earned) on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 2.2 innings. MT Morrissey (3-1, BS, 2) did not allow an earned run in 1.1 innings, striking out one and letting up one hit to earn the win. Marty Gair struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth, and Gabe Craig earned the save in a scoreless ninth, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Obermueller has struck out ten batters in his last 6.0 innings...Hogart has now reached base safely in each of his last eight games...Every Threshers batter reached base at least once...Gair has not allowed a run in his last 4.0 innings...Morrissey has earned the win in two of his last three relief appearances...The Threshers will continue a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday, June 12...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 11, 2026

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