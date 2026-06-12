Blue Jays Rally to Take Game One; Nightcap Suspended Due to Rain

Published on June 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Dunedin Blue Jays completed game one of their doubleheader on Thursday night before inclement weather caused a suspension of game two.

The teams will complete the contest, which was suspended with Fort Myers leading 1-0 in the top of the fifth, on Friday, June 12 at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Following the conclusion of the suspended game, the teams will play a seven-inning game which will begin no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Tickets from Thursday's games can be redeemed at the box office for any future 2026 Mighty Mussels regular season home game.

Game One (DUN 10 - FTM 5, 7 innings)

The Mussels sent Minnesota Twins No. 8 prospect Charlee Soto to the mound for his second rehab appearance with Fort Myers. He went 1.2 innings, giving up two runs while topping out at 99.2 mph with his fastball.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Jayson Bass clobbered his sixth home run of the season. The 371-foot blast left the bat at 107.5 mph to cut into Dunedin's lead, making it 2-1.

The next inning, Dameury Pena lifted a fly ball that just snuck out of the park and onto the left field berm, tying the game on his first home run of the season.

Merit Jones was excellent in relief of Soto in game one. He worked 4.1 innings, striking out three Blue Jays while throwing nearly 70% strikes.

Jones continued his terrific start to the 2026 season. The Mussels' righty leads the Florida State League among qualified pitchers in ERA (2.86) and innings pitched (56.2). Jones' ERA in June is down to an impressive 1.35 in 13.1 innings.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Fort Myers loaded up the bases with nobody out, courtesy of walks from Pena and Triple-A rehabber Alan Roden, followed by a single from Ryan Sprock.

The next batter was Ramiro Dominguez, who dunked a two-run single down the left-field line. Bass later added a sacrifice fly to extend the Mussel lead to 5-2.

Fort Myers' lead would not last for very long. Facing Mussel relievers Eric Hammond and Brent Francisco, Dunedin hung an eight spot to flip the game on its head in the top of the seventh. The Mussels threw 54 pitches and allowed six hits in the frame as the Blue Jays snatched game one, 10-5. The six hits and eight runs both matched single-inning season highs for the pitching staff.







Florida State League Stories from June 11, 2026

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