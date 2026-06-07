Marauders Collect 4-1 Win Behind Martinez's Season-High Eight Strikeouts

Published on June 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (27-28) collected a 4-1 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads (31-25) behind Jeter Martinez's season-high eight strikeouts on Saturday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Eddie Rynders blasted his third homer of the year, and Brandon Cain notched his second save.

In the top of the fifth, Bradenton began the scoring against Jupiter starter Walin Castillo. Rynders lifted a solo homer to left, putting the Marauders up 1-0. Josh Tate singled, moved to second on a balk, and scored on a double from Sammy Stafura to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Andres Valor recorded a fly out against Martinez to end the bottom of the sixth, capping off a 6.0 inning shutout performance with a season-high eight strikeouts.

In the top of the eighth, the Marauders scratched across a run against Hammerheads reliever Luis Ramirez. Eddie King Jr. and Edgleen Perez notched back-to-back singles to put runners on third and first. Antonio Pimentel plated King Jr. on a base hit, making it a 3-0 ballgame.

After Jupiter scored a run off Bradenton reliever Roilan Portuondo in the bottom of the eighth, the Marauders responded in the top of the ninth against Hammerheads reliever Jake Faherty. Rynders, Stafura, and King Jr. all worked walks to load the bases. Perez singled to right, scoring Rynders to make it 4-1.

Cain shut the door in the bottom of the ninth, finalizing a 4-1 victory for Bradenton.

Martinez (1-2) earned the win, letting up three hits, a walk with eight strikeouts over 6.0 scoreless innings. Castillo (1-4) took the loss, letting up two runs on five hits, two walks with six strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Cain (2) collected the save, allowing a hit with two strikeouts over a scoreless inning.

Bradenton and Jupiter play the series finale of a six-game set on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 7, 2026

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