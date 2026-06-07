Jupiter Defeats Bradenton 9-5 Sunday Afternoon to Secure Series Victory

Published on June 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (32-25) defeat the Bradenton Marauders (27-29) by a final score of 9-5 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win, the Hammerheads win the series over the Marauders and also take a two-game lead for first place in the FSL East Division.

In the bottom of the first inning, Carter Johnson blasted his sixth home run of the year to start the inning off Bradenton starter Jack Anker (L, 3-3). Anker, who entered the week with no home runs allowed, has given up three to the Hammerheads this week.

The Hammerheads added on in the bottom of the third inning. Johnson drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base on a throwing error. The next hitter, Luis Arana, had a nine-pitch at-bat that ended with an RBI single to left field. Arana eventually reached third base, and Andres Valor drove him home with an RBI fielder's choice. After PJ Morlando drew a walk to put two runners on base, Echedry Vargas hit a two-RBI triple off the top of the left field wall to extend the Jupiter lead to 5-0 after three innings. For Vargas, it was his first triple of the season and just the 10th triple by Jupiter.

The Hammerheads added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs. With Josh Hogue at first base on a hit-by-pitch, Arana reached on a fielding error which allowed him to get to third base and Hogue to score. Abrahan Ramirez followed Arana with an RBI single to extend the Jupiter lead to 7-0 through four innings.

The Marauders did not get on the scoreboard until the top of the fifth inning against Jupiter starting pitcher Manuel Genao (W, 2-2). Antonio Pimentel led off the frame with a bunt single. Cristian Jauregui reached base on an error by Johnson. Three batters later with two outs, Dylan Palmer hit an RBI single to right field to cut the Hammerheads' lead to 7-1.

Genao finished his start with five innings pitched and allowed just one unearned run, five hits, one walk, and struck out three batters. It was Genao's seventh consecutive start of at least five innings pitched.

Franklin Sanchez was the first pitcher out of the Jupiter bullpen as he made a minor league rehab appearance in the top of the sixth inning. Sanchez surrendered three walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a two-RBI single to Richard Ramirez which cut the Hammerheads' lead to 7-3.

In the top of the eighth inning, Bradenton loaded the bases against Braulio Salas in his second inning of work. Ian Medina (H, 1) entered the game and got Dylan Palmer to fly out to center field to leave the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Johnson hit his second home run of the day, another solo blast to right field, to give Jupiter an 8-3 lead. It was Johnson's first multi-home run game of his professional career. The next hitter, Luis Arana, stretched a single into a double, and Ramirez drove him in with his second RBI single of the day which pushed the Jupiter lead to 9-3.

In the top of the ninth inning, Samuel Carpio came in to pitch for Jupiter. Carpio surrendered a two-run home run to Luke Scherrer to make it a 9-5 game. However, the Marauders could not score again as the Hammerheads defeated the Marauders by the 9-5 score on Sunday.

In addition to his two solo home runs, Johnson scored three runs. Arana also scored three runs in a 2-for-5 performance. Ramirez reached base five times and went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two walks, and a stolen base.

The Hammerheads travel to Daytona for six games to visit the Tortugas beginning on Tuesday, June 9th. Jupiter will return home to host the Palm Beach Cardinals for six games beginning on Tuesday, June 16th. The first three games of the Cardinals' series will finish the first half of the FSL season. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 7, 2026

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